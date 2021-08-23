NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $6.57 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $180,023.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

