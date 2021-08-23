NFTX (NFTX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.83 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $206.43 or 0.00417627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $97.09 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00823943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00102725 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

