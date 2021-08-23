NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM):

8/13/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

8/9/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/23/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/20/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/15/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

7/13/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.