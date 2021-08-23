NightDragon Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 30th (NASDAQ:NDACU)

NightDragon Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NDACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. NightDragon Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of NightDragon Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NDACU stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.