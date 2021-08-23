NIX (NIX) Price Up 2% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, NIX has traded 2% higher against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $1.15 million and $77,144.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,485.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.37 or 0.06740161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.01 or 0.01355984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00378027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.56 or 0.00647799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00339627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00333474 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

