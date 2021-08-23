Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

