Noir (NOR) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $171,841.88 and $262.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00094195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00301258 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00052810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,502,752 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

