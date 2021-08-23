Noku Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Noku has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $12,073.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00825637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00101924 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

