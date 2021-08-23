Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.96 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €60.96 ($71.72) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.12.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

