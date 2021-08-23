Nordson (NDSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $230.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.44. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $230.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

