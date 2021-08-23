Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) Quiet Period To End on August 23rd

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Northeast Community Bancorp’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

