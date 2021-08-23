Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Down 1.6%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 18,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 74,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

