NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of NOV worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NOV opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
