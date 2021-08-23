NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of NOV worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.