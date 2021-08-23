Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $106.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

