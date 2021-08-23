Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
NYSE:NVO opened at $106.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
