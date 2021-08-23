Nsure.Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $810,838.00 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $810,838.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

