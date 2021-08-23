Nucleus Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $22.80 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $22.80 million and $457,739.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00823943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00102725 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

