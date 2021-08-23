Nucleus Vision One Day Volume Reaches $500,888.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $22.65 million and $500,888.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

