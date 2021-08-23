Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Reduced by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

