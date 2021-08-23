Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

NYSE NUE traded up $3.41 on Monday, hitting $119.83. 2,575,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77. Nucor has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

