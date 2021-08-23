NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.64

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $63.46 million and $17.64 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

