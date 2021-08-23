Numeraire Market Capitalization Tops $447.91 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $447.91 million and approximately $30.60 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $43.92 or 0.00088545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.98 or 0.00832586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00104054 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,627 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,185 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.