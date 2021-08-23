Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.33 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

