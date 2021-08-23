Nutrien’s (NTR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Nutrien (TSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$99.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.79.

TSE NTR traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$76.40. 245,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,596. Nutrien has a one year low of C$47.72 and a one year high of C$80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$75.35. The stock has a market cap of C$43.60 billion and a PE ratio of 35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

