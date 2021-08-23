Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

NUVL opened at $27.02 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.