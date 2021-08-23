NVIDIA Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.70. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.