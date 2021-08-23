NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $211.66

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.66 and last traded at $210.84, with a volume of 3353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70. The company has a market cap of $523.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

