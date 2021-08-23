Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,303 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Oak Street Health worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,177,419 shares of company stock worth $489,531,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of OSH opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

