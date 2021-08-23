Oasis Network Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $165.11 million and $32.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

