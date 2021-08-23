Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $80.51 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.