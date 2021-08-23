Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 187,788 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Occidental Petroleum worth $88,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $21.95 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

