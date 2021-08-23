OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCANF shares. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.