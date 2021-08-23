OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 19,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 56,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEC)

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.