OctoFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $283,903.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.01 or 0.00024392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $283,903.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00015932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00823196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00102528 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

