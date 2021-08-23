Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 55,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 96,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53.

About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

