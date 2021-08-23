Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Offshift has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $255,197.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00004021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,295.46 or 1.00031817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00043432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00073168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000999 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

