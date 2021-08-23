Olin’s (OLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alembic Global Advisors

Olin (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. 15,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,229. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

