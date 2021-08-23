Omni Market Cap Tops $2.32 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $65.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00008372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00375945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,255 coins and its circulating supply is 562,939 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

