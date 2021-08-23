Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director James T. Judson Sells 4,984 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OMCL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.16. 251,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,476. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $160.78.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.