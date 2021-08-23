ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ONTF stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98. ON24 has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $632,186.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,839.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,251.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

