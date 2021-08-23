One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.16

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 34718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

OLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $647.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 54.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.