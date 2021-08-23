OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.02

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 13552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 33.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

