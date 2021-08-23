OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.02

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 13552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
