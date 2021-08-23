OneLedger (OLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $376,596.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $376,596.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

