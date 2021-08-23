Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,809 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Onto Innovation worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $6,955,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $18,661,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 975.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

