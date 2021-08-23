Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $165,900.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

