Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $166,500.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OTRK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 1,128,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

