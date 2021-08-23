Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Open Text by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Open Text by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 246,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

