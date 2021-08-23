Opium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.50 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Opium has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $107.50 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00005248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,591.81 or 0.99960883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.64 or 0.01019205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.59 or 0.06677101 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.