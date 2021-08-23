Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,475 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,888,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

