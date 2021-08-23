Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,453 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,175.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.7% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $158.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

