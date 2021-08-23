Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG opened at $112.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

